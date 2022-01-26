UrduPoint.com

169 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In 3 Days

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2022 | 09:53 PM

169 more test positive for COVID-19 in 3 days

As many as 169 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 3 days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 169 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 3 days.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 2,999 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 563 while 26,082 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 27 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 5 at DHQ Hospital and 6 at General Hospital. He further said that 525 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Same From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gill strongly condemns torture on MQM's members in ..

Gill strongly condemns torture on MQM's members in Karachi

2 minutes ago
 Mancini 'curious to see' what recalled Balotelli c ..

Mancini 'curious to see' what recalled Balotelli can offer

2 minutes ago
 Lebanon, Israel to Resume Maritime Border Talks Ne ..

Lebanon, Israel to Resume Maritime Border Talks Next Week - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Ayub Afridi issues directives for addressing compl ..

Ayub Afridi issues directives for addressing complaints of overseas Pakistani

2 minutes ago
 Belaruskali Expects Lithuania to Fully Compensate ..

Belaruskali Expects Lithuania to Fully Compensate Contract Termination - State M ..

6 minutes ago
 UK Foreign Office Emails Suggest Johnson Authorize ..

UK Foreign Office Emails Suggest Johnson Authorized Animal Evacuation From Afgha ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>