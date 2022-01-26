169 more test positive for COVID-19 in 3 days

As many as 169 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 3 days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 169 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 3 days.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 2,999 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 563 while 26,082 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 200 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 27 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 5 at DHQ Hospital and 6 at General Hospital. He further said that 525 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.