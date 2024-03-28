Open Menu

17 Arrested For Profiteering In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM

17 arrested for profiteering in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Over 17 profiteers were apprehended with 10 others booked for offering edibles on exorbitant prices on Thursday, official from DC office said.

According to Deputy Commissioner, Mian Usman Ali action against profiteers and hoarders were continued indiscriminately and daily basis on direction of CM Punjab.

He said price control magistrates checked about 3994 shops out of them Rs 241500 were fined for the said violation.

He hinted action continuing action against adulterators, profiteers and hoarders in future as well on direction of CM Punjab.

