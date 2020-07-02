17 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in district Matiari

The number of coronavirus patients has increased to 172 as 17 more patients have been tested positive in district Matiari on Thursday

According to media report, two corona patients had lost their lives in the district while 70 active patients are under treatment in different hospitals as well as at their homes while 102 patients have so far been recovered.

The District Administration also appealed to the general public to stay at their homes as precautionary measure and implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by health authorities to contain expected spread of COVD-19 in the district.