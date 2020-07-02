UrduPoint.com
17 More COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported In District Matiari

Umer Jamshaid 51 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 04:52 PM

The number of coronavirus patients has increased to 172 as 17 more patients have been tested positive in district Matiari on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus patients has increased to 172 as 17 more patients have been tested positive in district Matiari on Thursday.

According to media report, two corona patients had lost their lives in the district while 70 active patients are under treatment in different hospitals as well as at their homes while 102 patients have so far been recovered.

The District Administration also appealed to the general public to stay at their homes as precautionary measure and implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by health authorities to contain expected spread of COVD-19 in the district.

