18 Hotel Owners Apprehended For Violating Fixed Prices Of Roti, Naan
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 02:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The owners of as many as 18 hotels were apprehended for offering roti and naan at higher prices than prescribed by the district authority after the crackdown in past 24 hours.
Moreover, a fine worth Rs 38500 was imposed on the remaining owners of 66 hotels situated in Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu and Daera Din Panah during a surprise inspection conducted by the price magistrates on Thursday.
In addition to checking the prices of essential meals, the district authority ordered the demolition of unauthorized structures erected in different markets of Kot Addu.
A 30-year-old encroachment was demolished in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on the spot, said the handout issued by the Deputy Commissioner's office.
Citizens expressed gratitude to the district authority for its timely action to stop encroachment about to be beginning at the worshipping area situated in Daera Din Panah which led to restoring the smooth traffic flow.
Meanwhile, the DC was said to have visited various wards, including Main Bazaar, and Sarafa Bazaar to review the sanitation situation and directed to the sanitary workers to improve it further.
