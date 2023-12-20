Open Menu

18 Student Showcase Their Innovative Projects At USKT

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2023 | 05:28 PM

18 student showcase their innovative projects at USKT

As many as 18 students of 12 universities displayed their innovative and research projects at a show, organised by the Sialkot University, at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), here on Wednesday. Other educational institutions including National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and University of Gujrat also collaborated for organising the event

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) As many as 18 students of 12 universities displayed their innovative and research projects at a show, organised by the Sialkot University, at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), here on Wednesday. Other educational institutions including National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and University of Gujrat also collaborated for organising the event.

The IEEE Student Branch at the University of Sialkot (USKT), led by Dr.

Sabeen Javaid, proudly presented the IEEE PIE 2023, an event that epitomised innovation and academic brilliance. The main event of the IEEE PIE 2023 was the closing ceremony, which was attended by Ms. Kanwal Cheema, chief executive officer (CEO) of My Impact Meter, USKT Vice Chancellor Muhammad Rehan Younas and Registrar Muhammad Yaqoob.

They presented prizes to the winning and runners-up students.

The event was organised with active support of MG Motors, Rehmatul-Lilalameen Real Estate Agency, Metro EVs Bikes, and Yemek.

Related Topics

Technology Education Student Metro Sialkot University Of Gujrat National University Event

Recent Stories

CJCSC, Jordan’s King discuss regional security s ..

CJCSC, Jordan’s King discuss regional security situation

4 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown programme for Thursday

FESCO issues shutdown programme for Thursday

5 minutes ago
 Gang of five busted, with recovery of Rs. 6.4 mill ..

Gang of five busted, with recovery of Rs. 6.4 million

3 minutes ago
 Financial help for Christmas families on Christmas

Financial help for Christmas families on Christmas

3 minutes ago
 Former PM Nawaz Sharif obtains nomination papers f ..

Former PM Nawaz Sharif obtains nomination papers from NA-15 Masehra

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar terms ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar terms surrender of BNA members as ' ..

3 minutes ago
ECP issues code of conduct for upcoming general el ..

ECP issues code of conduct for upcoming general elections scheduled on Feb 8

9 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 275 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 275 power pilferers in 24 hours

8 minutes ago
 DR Congo votes for president, MPs amid delays, con ..

DR Congo votes for president, MPs amid delays, conflict in east

8 minutes ago
 Under-training ASPs visit PSCA

Under-training ASPs visit PSCA

8 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks end higher as market sentiment improv ..

Tokyo stocks end higher as market sentiment improves

12 minutes ago
 UVAS inks MoU with Farming Next to conduct trainin ..

UVAS inks MoU with Farming Next to conduct trainings

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan