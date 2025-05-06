Open Menu

U.S. CG Scott Urbom Calls On Faryal Talpur

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 12:40 AM

U.S. CG Scott Urbom calls on Faryal Talpur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) MU.S. Consul General in Karachi, Scott Urbom, along with Dr. Shelley Saxen, Chief of the Political and Economic Section, and Elijah Jatovsky, Political Officer, called on president PPP Women Wing Faryal Talpur here at Zardari House on Monday.

The meeting was held in a cordial and constructive atmosphere and focused on key areas of mutual interest, including the bilateral relationship between the United States and Pakistan, collaboration in trade and investment opportunities.

Discussions also touched on the importance of political stability and democratic processes in strengthening ties between the two nations.

PPP leaders provincial ministers Saeed Ghani, Jam Khan Shoro, MPA Sohail Anwar Siyal, Qasim Siraj Soomro, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab were present on the occasion.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest, with particular emphasis on fostering inclusive development, sustainable development.

Faryal Talpur expressed appreciation for the U.S. Mission’s engagement with democratic stakeholders in Pakistan and reiterated the PPP’s commitment to democratic values, women’s empowerment, and regional peace.

The meeting reflects a continued effort to strengthen people-to-people and government-to-government ties between the United States and Pakistan.

