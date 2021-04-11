191st council meeting of CPSP held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The 191st Council Meeting of College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan on Sunday was held by following Coronavirus SOPs. The meeting was chaired by Prof. Zafarullah Chaudhry, President, College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan.

Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal offered prayers of forgiveness for the fellows and postgraduates who died during the pandemic. The Council vowed that the frontline Mujahideen would continue to play their role with solidarity and dedication. Speaking on the occassion, Professor Zafarullah Chaudhary said that more than 30,000 specialists and more than 25,000 PGRs would continue to serve the four provinces, the Armed Forces of Pakistan, civil and private institutions with dedication and dedication.

The Council reviewed policies regarding quality training, ethical standards, and transparent examination methods. The third annual election was also held on the occasion.

The 20 members of the Council from Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and the Armed Forces of Pakistan unanimously elected Prof. Zafarullah Chaudhry as President for the next year while Vice Presidents Prof.

Muhammad Shoaib Shafi (Rawalpindi) and Prof. Syed Khalid Ahmad Ashrafi (Karachi). The duties of the Treasurer will be performed by Prof. Muhammad Masroor, Former Vice Chancellor, Domedical University, Karachi, Prof. Mahmood Ayaz, Director, National Redundancy Program, while Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal will oversee the International Affairs. Prof. Shahid Pervez was elected. Prof. Umbereen Afzal and Prof. Farrukh Saeed were elected in the Finance Committee. Prof. Muhammad Asghar Butt, Prof. Amir Zaman Khan, Prof. Muhammad Tayyab, Prof. Ghulam Mujtaba Major General Shehla Baqai supervised and assisted other committees in the meeting. Prof. Ayesha Siddique (Quetta), Prof. Jahangir Khan (Abbottabad) and Prof. Abbas Memon (Hyderabad). The election was held under the supervision of CPCP Secretary Prof. Irshad Waheed.

CPSP is currently conducting fellowship programs in 75 specialties and membership programs in 22. CPSP is the standard institution of higher medical education in the South Asian region whose services are recognized at home and abroad. The doctors involved in the CPSP have rendered invaluable services during the Coronavirus pandemic.