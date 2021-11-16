UrduPoint.com

1922 Amilcar Oldest In Car Show Held

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 07:29 PM

1922 Amilcar oldest in car show held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The 1922 French-manufactured Amilcar was the oldest car in the car show titled "Heritage on wheels" organized by Vintage and Classic Cars Club of Pakistan (VCCCP), in collaboration with Serena Hotels, on Tuesday here at Serena business Complex lawn.

As many as 35 vintage cars from Karachi Lahore, and Islamabad were displayed at the show which was attended by a large number of car enthusiasts.

The 1922 French-manufactured Amilcar was the oldest car in the show while others included the UK-built 1954 Austin Healey, 1955 TR, and USA made 1955 Ford Thunderbird.

Some of the cars have been driven over from Karachi as part of the 11th VCCCP Karachi to Khyber Classic Car Rally 2021, and would leave for Peshawar tomorrow for the last leg of the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of the Vintage and Classic Cars Club of Pakistan, Mohsin Ikram said that the Club was formed around 30 years ago to cater the car enthusiasts all over Pakistan and promote the hobby under the motto of safeguarding "heritage on wheels".

He said the purpose of the event was to showcase these beautiful vehicles to the public, and promote a soft image of Pakistan.

He appreciated the vintage car owners for their passion in maintaining these vehicles as cultural artifacts, and celebrated the fact that this year's show included a mother who drove all the way from Karachi with her family. He also extended warm thanks to CEO Serena Hotels Aziz Boolani for supporting the show under the banner of Serena Hotels' Cultural Diplomacy.

