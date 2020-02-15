2 killed, 2 injured in road accidents in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Two people including boy were killed while two others injured in separate road accidents in Sillanwali and Bhalwal police limits.

Police sources said Friday that a loaded passenger bus was heading on Sargodha Bhalwal road when the uncontrolled bus collided with a loader vehicle coming from opposite direction near Chak 17/SB as a result Ishrat Hussain (5) died on the spot while two other passengers Gulzar and Hayat injured.

In another accident, a speedy truck hit to death a motorcyclist Noor Khan of Chak 107/SB near Chak 116/SB and fled from the scene.

The injured were shifted to hospital. The police have registered separate cases.