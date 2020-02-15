UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Killed, 2 Injured In Road Accidents In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 03:40 PM

2 killed, 2 injured in road accidents in Sargodha

Two people including boy were killed while two others injured in separate road accidents in Sillanwali and Bhalwal police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Two people including boy were killed while two others injured in separate road accidents in Sillanwali and Bhalwal police limits.

Police sources said Friday that a loaded passenger bus was heading on Sargodha Bhalwal road when the uncontrolled bus collided with a loader vehicle coming from opposite direction near Chak 17/SB as a result Ishrat Hussain (5) died on the spot while two other passengers Gulzar and Hayat injured.

In another accident, a speedy truck hit to death a motorcyclist Noor Khan of Chak 107/SB near Chak 116/SB and fled from the scene.

The injured were shifted to hospital. The police have registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Road Vehicle Died Bhalwal Sillanwali From

Recent Stories

UAE’s Mohammed Khamis Kalaf redefining age in hi ..

1 minute ago

Number of Injured in Massive Clashes in South Kaza ..

2 minutes ago

Gladiators v Zalmi, a rivalry ready to light up HB ..

5 minutes ago

Businesses see promising Pak-UK ties after Brexit ..

2 minutes ago

Stability in agri sector and reduction of diesel p ..

2 minutes ago

Mayor Islamabad challenges commission recommendati ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.