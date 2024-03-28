Open Menu

20 Candidates To Contest Senate Polls For 12 Seats From Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2024 | 01:20 PM

20 candidates to contest Senate polls for 12 seats from Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The Provincial Election Commissioner/Returning officer for Senate Election in Sindh, Sharifullah in Thursday issued final list for candidates contesting for 7 general, two each women and technocrat and a non Muslim reserved Senate seats from Sindh.

According to Form 54 issued here on Thursday, as many as 20 candidates will run the Senate elections from Sindh.

As per the list, 11 candidates will contest election for 7 general seats, 3 two seats reserved for women, four for two seats reserved for Technocrats/ Ulema and two for seats one reserved seat for non Muslim.

Ashraf Ali Jatoi, Jeean Khan SarfrazRajar, Dost Ali Jessar, Syed Kazim Ali Shah, Syed Masroor Ahsan and Nadeem Bhutto of Pakistan People's party, Amir Waliuddin Chishti of MQM Pakistan and four independent candidates including Abdul Wahab, Ali Tahir, M Fesal Vawda and Raja Khan Jakhrani are the candidates contesting for 7 general seats from Sindh.

Rubina Qaimkhani, Quratul Ain Mari of PPP and Mehjabeen Riaz, an independent candidate are in the run for two reserved seats for women from Sindh.

Sarmad Ali and Zamir Hussain Ghumro from PPP and two independent candidates including Abdul Wahab and Manzoor Ahmed Bhutto will contest election on two reserved seats for Technocrat/Ulema.

Poonjo from PPP and Bhagwandas, an independent candidate will run for the only reserved seat for non Muslims, ECP list stated.

The polling for Senate election will be held at Sindh Assembly on April 2 from 9 am to 4 pm.

