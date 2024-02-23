Open Menu

20 Criminals Busted

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024 | 02:30 PM

20 criminals busted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The district police busted 20 criminals,here on Friday.

Police spokesperson said that police teams during an ongoing crackdown raided at different localities and busted namely--Ahmed, Naeem,Nadeem,Wasim,Waqar,Shahid,Muzamil,Khan Muhammad and others besides recovering of 300 liters of liquor,2kg of hashish,1kg of opium,12 pistols,233 bullets and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

