Seven POs Charged With Murder Held

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2024 | 10:00 AM

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Police claimed to have apprehended at least seven proclaimed offenders (POs) charged with murder and abetting

murder.

The accused had been registered in different FIRs by Thana Kala police station.

DSP Hamad Nabi Sadar Circle said the investigation from the arrested accused was underway.

He said the accused including Ghulam Rasool, son of Ahmad Bukhsh and Mahboob, son of Habib were wanted in murder cases for the last five years and eight months respectively with the murder weapons recovered from their possession.

Shah Jahan, son of Saif, Jabber, son of Saeed, Attique, son of Abdul Rehman and Kamran, son of Baqir were arrested on similar charges of assassinating the opponents. Muhammad Musa, son of Muhammad Ibrahim was held for killing his wife.

