201 Coronavirus Samples Collected Within 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2022 | 03:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The District Health Authority, Rawalpindi, had collected around 201 Coronavirus samples during the last 24 hours, out of which 200 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.51 per cent.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Friday, one more patient was reported during the last 24 hours from the Rawalpindi Cantonment area, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 47,738.

He added that the infected cases included 44,106 from Rawalpindi and 3,632 from other districts. "Presently, nine confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one is admitted at any district's health facility", the report added.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

