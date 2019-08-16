2017: 4 in 5 Pakistanis claim not having a recreational park near their house; a 3% increase since 2009

In a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan National Survey conducted in the year 2009, i.e., 8 years ago,

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th August, 2019) In a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan National Survey conducted in the year 2009, i.e., 8 years ago, respondents were asked, “Do you have a recreational park near your house?” In response to this question, 21% said they have a recreational park near their house and 79% said they do not have a recreational park near their house.



The question was asked again in 2017 to enable a comparison to be made across the years.

In 2017, 18% said they have a recreational park near their house and 82% said they do not have a recreational park near their house.

Only 18% of Pakistanis reported having a recreational park near their house in 2017, a 3 percentage-point fall since 2009.