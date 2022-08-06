UrduPoint.com

21 Members Punjab Cabinet Sworn In

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2022 | 01:30 PM

21 members Punjab cabinet sworn in

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :A 21-member Punjab Cabinet was sworn in during a solemn ceremony at the Governor's House here on Saturday.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman administered oath to the provincial cabinet which included 21 ministers. Secretary I & C Zaid Bin Maqsood read the order of appointments by the governor Punjab under Article 132 (1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan, former Governor Punjab Omer Sarfraz Cheema, former minister MNA Moonis Elahi, MPAs, lawyers, journalists, party workers and people from all walks of life attended the ceremony.

The portfolios likely to be assigned to the cabinet members are as under:Dr Yasmin Rashid (Health), Mohsin Laghari (Finance), Col (retd) Hashim Dogar (Home and Prisons), Taimoor Malik Bhatti (sports & Youth Affairs), Raja Yasir Humayun (Higher education & Information Technology), Ansar Majeed Niazi (Labour), Raja Basharat (Cooperatives and Prosecution), Sardar Shahabuddin (Livestock), Muneeb Cheema (Transport), Murad Raas (school Education), Khurrum Shahzad Virk (Parliamentary Affairs), Sardar Asif Nakki (Excise and Taxation), Ali Afzal Sahi (Communication & Works), Nawabzada Mansoor Khan (Revenue), Hussain Jahanian Gardezi (Agriculture), Ghazanfar Abbas (Social Welfare), Latif Nazar (Mines and Minerals), Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak (food and Energy), Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed (Local Government and Community Development), Mian Aslam Iqbal (Housing) and Ali Abbas Shah (Forest, Wildlife & Fisheries).

