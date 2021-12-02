21 passengers hurt in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :At least 21 persons sustained injuries as passenger bus collided with truck after it's break failed near China chowk last night.

According to Rescue officials, a passenger bus was going to Jhang from Karachi and it collided with truck as it's breaks got failed near China Chowk Muzaffargarh road.

As a result, 21 passengers sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted six injured to Nishtar hospital while provided first aid to 15 minor injured on the spot.

The injured included Asad, Amir, Ghulam Sarwar, Zareen Bibi, Robina Naz, Altaf, Imran, Arif, Nargis, Anayat, Esha Bibi, Salma, Ghulam Murtaza and others.