2100 g hashish seized, 7 arrested in Mianwali

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested seven accused including a drug pusher and seized narcotics, weapon and net cash from them.

Police said on Monday on the directions of District Police Officer Hassan Asad Alvi during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, Esa Khel police team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Circle Abdul Latif have arrested a notorious drug paddler Moin r/o Alif Khel and recovered 2100 gram Hashish and one pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

While a police team headed by DSP Circle Mianwali Ch. Shabraiz Gujjar have arrested eight gamblers and recovered valuables including eight cell phones, four motorbikes and Rs. 48,900 cash from them.

They were Asghar Aziz, Nasir Nazir, Muhammad Saghir, Faisal Rehman, Muhammad Saleem and others.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.