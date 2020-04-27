UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2100 G Hashish Seized, 7 Arrested In Mianwali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 01:20 PM

2100 g hashish seized, 7 arrested in Mianwali

Police have arrested seven accused including a drug pusher and seized narcotics, weapon and net cash from them

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested seven accused including a drug pusher and seized narcotics, weapon and net cash from them.

Police said on Monday on the directions of District Police Officer Hassan Asad Alvi during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, Esa Khel police team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Circle Abdul Latif have arrested a notorious drug paddler Moin r/o Alif Khel and recovered 2100 gram Hashish and one pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

While a police team headed by DSP Circle Mianwali Ch. Shabraiz Gujjar have arrested eight gamblers and recovered valuables including eight cell phones, four motorbikes and Rs. 48,900 cash from them.

They were Asghar Aziz, Nasir Nazir, Muhammad Saghir, Faisal Rehman, Muhammad Saleem and others.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Nasir Circle Mianwali Faisal Rehman Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

Putin Calls for Using WWII Experience of Int'l Coo ..

4 minutes ago

European stock markets climb in early deals

4 minutes ago

Youth electrocuted in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up more than 2.7%

5 minutes ago

Consensus with political parties to help remove la ..

4 minutes ago

Govt taking initiatives to provide education to st ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.