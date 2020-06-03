UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2.25 Kanal Land Retrieved

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 10:30 PM

2.25 Kanal land retrieved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) retrieved 2.25 Kanal land from a private housing schemes on Wednesday.

A FDA spokesman said developers of the colony in Chak No 7-JB had 2.25 Kanal land for public welfare and land grabbers occupied it.

Estate Officer Imtiaz Goraya with an enforcement team conducted an operation against theland grabbers and recovered the land.

Related Topics

Faisalabad From Housing

Recent Stories

ADNEC celebrates Global Exhibitions Day, highlight ..

16 seconds ago

12th session of UAE-France Strategic Dialogue endo ..

30 minutes ago

Belt and Road initiative forum explores ways to en ..

1 hour ago

‘Ramadan Heroes’ campaign records distribution ..

1 hour ago

Back to business: UAE reaffirms continued support ..

2 hours ago

OIC: 5 More Member States Receive UrgentFinancial ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.