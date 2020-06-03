2.25 Kanal land retrieved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) retrieved 2.25 Kanal land from a private housing schemes on Wednesday.

A FDA spokesman said developers of the colony in Chak No 7-JB had 2.25 Kanal land for public welfare and land grabbers occupied it.

Estate Officer Imtiaz Goraya with an enforcement team conducted an operation against theland grabbers and recovered the land.