239 MBBS students of 2018-19 awarded degrees at KMC convocation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Medical College (KMC) on Wednesday held a convocation here at University of Peshawar wherein 239 students of MBBS, session 2018-19 were awarded with degrees.

Around 20 graduates in different disciplines were awarded with gold medals. From session 2019, Dr. Abuzar Siraj got 10 gold medals and from session 2018, Dr. Kausar Sami received 9 gold medals.

The Health and Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra graced the event as the chief guest, while Senator Dr Sania Nishtar was the guest of honor.

Taimur Jhagra congratulated the students and hoped that they would serve the community with dedication and honesty.

KMC Alumni Senator Dr Sania Nishtar congratulated the students over this great success and stated that she was part of KMC in 1980s and now felt so delighted to see the new young generation taking the lead to make KMC on the top.

KMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq said that the College had prepared the future healthcare leaders. Moreover, he encouraged the students to follow their passion and serve the community with great dedication.

Dean KMC Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb congratulated the students and their families on the remarkable achievement and stated that with a glorious history spanning 68 years, the KMC had traditionally attracted the best and the brightest of the next generation of physicians. He said that KMC was now transitioning into a new arena of healthcare challenges with resounding hope and promise, always keeping in mind emerging issues of Global Health within the indigenous context.

The ceremony ended with a proud moment where lifetime achievement awards were distributed among prestigious guests and KMC Alumni Chairman BOG - KTH, Prof Dr Nadeem Khawar, Member BOG - KTH, Prof Dr Zaffar Durrani, and Ex-Principal KMC Prof Dr Ejaz Hussain.

Chairman and board of Governors Prof Dr Nadeem Khawar, Registrar KMU Dr Saleem Gandapur, Distinguished Faculty Members of KMC, Dean KCD Prof Dr Syed Nasir Shah, Hospital Director Dr Zafar Afridi, Medical Director Dr Muhammad Siraj - KTH, Management of KMC, young graduates and their family members were present on the occasion.