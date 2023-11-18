Open Menu

2,398 Afghan Refugees Return Home On Saturday

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2023 | 07:30 PM

2,398 Afghan refugees return home on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) At least 2,398 illegal Afghans have returned to their home country, including 691 men, 558 women, and 1,149 children, ptv news reported on Saturday.

The repatriation of illegal Afghans continues even after the deadline for illegal aliens has passed. The safe evacuation of illegally residing Afghans and their dignified repatriation is the top priority of the government of Pakistan.

Every day, thousands of unregistered Afghan citizens are returning to their homeland through Torkham and Chaman border on a daily basis. A large number of Afghans are present at Torkham and Chaman border who are happily returning to their country.

Transit camps for illegal aliens have been set up in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan with all day-to-day facilities.

The government of Pakistan is committed to providing all possible assistance to the returning Afghan citizens.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chaman Border Women All Government Top PTV

Recent Stories

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

2 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

2 hours ago
 FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

4 hours ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

5 hours ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

5 hours ago
Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

6 hours ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

6 hours ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

8 hours ago
 Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM ..

Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM Kakar

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan