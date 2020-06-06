(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi impounded 26 passenger vehicles over violations of SOPs regarding coronavirus here on Saturday and also imposed fines to the violators.

Secretary RTA Mehr Ghulam Abbas said that the vehicles, which are not following SOPs, would be impounded adding that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk.

He said that transporters should not allow the passengers without mask to use transport. Secretary said that social distancing must be implemented by ensuring one vacant seat with one passenger.

He also directed them to ensure disinfection of buses and other passenger vehicles daily.