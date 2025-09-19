28 Villages In Sehwan’s Katcha Area Cut Off From Cities, Relief Efforts Accelerated
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri along with SSP Muhammad Zafar Siddique Chhanga on Friday visited various flood-affected villages in Sehwan’s riverine (katcha) areas and distributed essential relief items among the affected families.
According to the district information department, the water level in the Indus River continues to rise, with a flood flow of over 400,000 cusecs currently passing through Sehwan towards Kotri.
Due to the flood situation, road connectivity of more than 28 villages in Sehwan’s katcha area has been cut off from cities, however, the district administration has intensified relief operations.
during the visit, the deputy commissioner Jamshoro said that on the special directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the district administration was taking all possible measures to provide assistance to the flood-hit people.
Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, SSP Muhammad Zafar Siddique Chhanga and assistant commissioner Sehwan Muhammad Waqas Malook visited different villages including Lal Bux Leghari, Ameen Shahani, Katcha Radhan and others, where residents were provided with food and other essential supplies.
Meanwhile, SSP Jamshoro Muhammad Zafar Siddique Chhanga also reviewed the security arrangements in the affected areas and directed police officials to ensure the safety of people and their property during relief activities.
