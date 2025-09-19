NCHR Member Visits S&S Law Associates, Highlights HR And Minorities' Issues
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2025 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Member National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Manzoor Masih, visited S&S Law Associates, the country’s first all-women law firm, where he delivered a lecture to fresh law graduates and interns on human rights and the role of NCHR in safeguarding fundamental freedoms.
During his address, Manzoor Masih briefed the participants on the Commission’s initiatives, with a particular focus on the protection of minority rights. He emphasized the importance of ensuring equal access to justice for marginalized groups and shared insights into the Commission’s ongoing efforts in this regard.
He also presented NCHR’s recent reports on human rights and held discussions with the firm’s leadership regarding possible avenues of collaboration, particularly in providing free legal aid to vulnerable communities.
The interaction aimed to encourage young legal professionals to contribute towards building a just and inclusive legal system while strengthening institutional partnerships for the promotion and protection of human rights in Pakistan.
