Justice Jahangiri approaches SC against IHC order

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri on Friday moved a petition to Supreme Court of Pakistan challenging the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC) for barring him from performing judicial work.

The judge took the position in the petition that a sitting judge cannot be stopped from performing his duties. The order had violated the petitioner’s rights under Article 10-A, it said.

He said that the decision also affected the judge’s impeccable reputation, adding that it is not possible to compensate for the time lost in judicial services, if the order is not suspended, there will be irreparable damage.

He prayed the top court to suspend the verdict of IHC. The Islamabad High Court ordered the suspension of Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri from work until the Supreme Judicial Council's decision regarding his alleged fake degree.