29 held, drugs, weapons seized

Police Thursday arrested 29 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Police Thursday arrested 29 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed nine drug-pushers and recovered 0.6-kg hashish, 1.4-kg opium, 0.

2-kg ice, 0.1-kg heroin and 60 litres of liquor from them.

The police also arrested 13 gambler with stake money of Rs 7,340.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, the police arrested seven persons and recovered 6 pistols, one repeater and a number of bullets from them.