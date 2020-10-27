UrduPoint.com
29 More Coronavirus Cases Reported In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 12:30 AM

29 more coronavirus cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :About 29 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 15839 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 317820 people were screened for the virus till October 26, out of which 29 more were reported positive. As many as 15459 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 149 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

