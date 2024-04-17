29 wheat procurement centres set up in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) District food Controller Khadim Hussain Faraz has said that as many as 29 wheat procurement centres have been set up in six Tehsils of Bahawalpur district including 13 PR and 16 Fag.

The centres were established on the directives of the Punjab government and the registration for the provision of gunny bags to the farmers is also underway, the DFC stated here.

He further stated that registration of farmers has started from April 13. He mentioned that as per policy, the farmers could also register for gunny bags through the Baradana app.

The Punjab Land Revenue Authority will initiate the verification process of registration, he added.

He said that wheat commodity would be procured at the rate of Rs. 3900 per 40 kilograms for small-scale farmers and up to 6 bags per acre would also be provided, he added.

In case of any issue at the procurement centres, farmers can contact the helpline numbers.

He said that the Food Department officials should deal with the farmer community and that farmer's complaints would be addressed accordingly.