29 Wheat Procurement Centres Set Up In Bahawalpur
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) District food Controller Khadim Hussain Faraz has said that as many as 29 wheat procurement centres have been set up in six Tehsils of Bahawalpur district including 13 PR and 16 Fag.
The centres were established on the directives of the Punjab government and the registration for the provision of gunny bags to the farmers is also underway, the DFC stated here.
He further stated that registration of farmers has started from April 13. He mentioned that as per policy, the farmers could also register for gunny bags through the Baradana app.
The Punjab Land Revenue Authority will initiate the verification process of registration, he added.
He said that wheat commodity would be procured at the rate of Rs. 3900 per 40 kilograms for small-scale farmers and up to 6 bags per acre would also be provided, he added.
In case of any issue at the procurement centres, farmers can contact the helpline numbers.
He said that the Food Department officials should deal with the farmer community and that farmer's complaints would be addressed accordingly.
Recent Stories
Federal cabinet decides to write letter to provinces to enhance wheat procuremen ..
Pakistan and West Indies ODI series commences tomorrow
Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series against Kiwis: Pakistan head coach
Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design
Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad
NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference
US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Coordination between police, divisional admin need of hour: Commissioner1 minute ago
-
Dealer arrested for supplying drugs to educational institutions1 minute ago
-
RPO reviews security arrangement for Pak vs New Zealand cricket matches11 minutes ago
-
Action taken against overpricing of roti, naan11 minutes ago
-
50 cases registered for violating dengue SOPs11 minutes ago
-
USAID launches $10mln climate financing initiative in Pakistan11 minutes ago
-
Wheat, flour transportation without legal documents prohibited11 minutes ago
-
CPO orders arrest of double-murder accused11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner briefed about health facilities21 minutes ago
-
Aged man commits suicide21 minutes ago
-
Food Minister warns bakers over Roti prices21 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on drug peddlers intensifies across Sindh31 minutes ago