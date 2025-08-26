29th Death Anniversary Of Khalida Riyasat Being Observed
Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2025 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The 29th death anniversary of renowned Pakistani television actress Khalida Riyasat is being observed on Tuesday.
Khalida Riyasat was born in 1953 in Karachi.
She was one of the most admired actresses of the 1980s and 1990s, known for her powerful performances in television dramas.
Some of her evergreen dramas include ‘Panah’, ‘Bandish’, ‘Dhoop’, ‘Deewar’ and ‘Parosi’ among many others.
Khalida Riyasat passed away in 1996 at the young age of 43.
