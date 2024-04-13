2nd Safari Train Of Tourists Left For World Historical Heritage Site Takhtbhai
Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2024 | 10:50 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority organized a special Takht Bhai Train Safari for tourists on Eid-ul-Fitr wherein around 130 families are on board to enjoy a joyful journey.
On the instructions of tourism advisor Zahid Chanzeb, orphans and destitute children also participated in the safari train journey.
Tourists will be entertained at the Takht Bhai archaeological site, declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The Safari Train started from Peshawar Cantt Railway Station which will reach Takhtbhai Railway Station through various historical places. More than 130 families are traveling in the train, who are also being
The safari train started its journey from Peshawar Cantt railway station, which will reach Takhtbhai railway station through various historical places and from where tourists will be taken to the Buddhist archeological site, Deputy Media Manager Saad bin Owais told APP.
This is the second safari train run by the Tourism Authority towards Takhtbhai Archeology for tourists. The purpose of which is to promote religious tourism, he added. He said, more than 130 families are traveling in the train, who are also being briefed on the historical places. He said the purpose of running the Safari train is to attract both local and foreign tourists to visit historical tourist spots.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Balochistan condemns killing of innocent passengers in Noshki7 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns killing of passengers on NH-407 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur receives rain7 minutes ago
-
Poultry price jumps to Rs 720 per kg in Bahawalpur7 minutes ago
-
DG Information KP Muhammad Imran promoted to grade-2038 minutes ago
-
Minister Food underlines steps for welfare of people in KP38 minutes ago
-
Section 144 enforced in Pishin11 hours ago
-
Omar Ayub's statement continuity of party's anti-State conspiracy: Talal Chaudhry11 hours ago
-
Joint inquiry by security, police officials launched to probe Bahawalnagar incident11 hours ago
-
Chief Secretary's surprise visit to THQ Hospital Murree, reviewed health facilities11 hours ago
-
Two robbers arrested in Wah Cantt13 hours ago
-
Balochistan govt clarifies it's position on missing persons13 hours ago