2nd Safari Train of tourists left for World historical Heritage site Takhtbhai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority organized a special Takht Bhai Train Safari for tourists on Eid-ul-Fitr wherein around 130 families are on board to enjoy a joyful journey.

On the instructions of tourism advisor Zahid Chanzeb, orphans and destitute children also participated in the safari train journey.

Tourists will be entertained at the Takht Bhai archaeological site, declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The safari train started its journey from Peshawar Cantt railway station, which will reach Takhtbhai railway station through various historical places and from where tourists will be taken to the Buddhist archeological site, Deputy Media Manager Saad bin Owais told APP.

This is the second safari train run by the Tourism Authority towards Takhtbhai Archeology for tourists. The purpose of which is to promote religious tourism, he added. He said the purpose of running the Safari train is to attract both local and foreign tourists to visit historical tourist spots.