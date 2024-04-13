Open Menu

2nd Safari Train Of Tourists Left For World Historical Heritage Site Takhtbhai

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2024 | 10:50 AM

2nd Safari Train of tourists left for World historical Heritage site Takhtbhai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority organized a special Takht Bhai Train Safari for tourists on Eid-ul-Fitr wherein around 130 families are on board to enjoy a joyful journey.

On the instructions of tourism advisor Zahid Chanzeb, orphans and destitute children also participated in the safari train journey.

Tourists will be entertained at the Takht Bhai archaeological site, declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Safari Train started from Peshawar Cantt Railway Station which will reach Takhtbhai Railway Station through various historical places. More than 130 families are traveling in the train, who are also being

The safari train started its journey from Peshawar Cantt railway station, which will reach Takhtbhai railway station through various historical places and from where tourists will be taken to the Buddhist archeological site, Deputy Media Manager Saad bin Owais told APP.

This is the second safari train run by the Tourism Authority towards Takhtbhai Archeology for tourists. The purpose of which is to promote religious tourism, he added. He said, more than 130 families are traveling in the train, who are also being briefed on the historical places. He said the purpose of running the Safari train is to attract both local and foreign tourists to visit historical tourist spots.

Related Topics

Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit SITE Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

2 days ago
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

3 days ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

3 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

3 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan