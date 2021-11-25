3 brothers get death in triple murder case

Additional District and Sessions Judge Naveed Akhter Chaudhry awarded death sentence to three brothers and 25-year life imprisonment to another accused in a triple murder case, registered by the Shahpur City Police Station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Naveed Akhter Chaudhry awarded death sentence to three brothers and 25-year life imprisonment to another accused in a triple murder case, registered by the Shahpur City Police Station.

The prosecution said that the accused Shafqatullah, Nematullah, Sanaullah and their uncle Afzal, residents of Bhabhrani village, killed three persons Imran, Umair Umar and Ghulam Mujtaba over an old enmity in 2018.

The police arrested four accused and presented their challan in the court.

After completion of arguments, the court awarded death sentence to three brothers along with fine Rs 600,000 as compensation money and life imprisonment to the fourth accused Afzal along with Rs 200,000 fine.