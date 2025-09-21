3-day book & literary exhibition concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) The three-day premier international book and literary exhibition – IBooX 2025 – concluded here on Sunday, serving as an inclusive platform for dialogue, discovery, and cultural exchange to promote reading and literary exploration within the community.

Jointly hosted by IndusTree and MOD Consultancy, IBooX 2025 was a free literary exhibition supported by key media and city partners.

The event aimed to promote and revive the reading culture, which has been steadily declining over time. This three-day celebration served as a vibrant showcase of books, ideas, and culture.

The exhibition brought together booksellers and publishers from across the country under one roof, showcasing rare and exceptional collections of books for readers. Many exhibitors offered significant discounts on their entire range of books.

This year’s event was packed with activities designed for readers of all ages and interests, including a wide variety of book stalls featuring local and international publishers; seminars and panel discussions with renowned authors, scholars, and educators; book launches of upcoming titles across various genres; live theatre performances exploring literary and social themes; educational activities tailored for students and young readers; and a vibrant food court to keep visitors refreshed throughout the day.

Organized as a joint venture by IndusTree and MOD Consultancy, IBooX 2025 was supported by several prominent partners, including DawnMedia (Media Partner), K1ktree (Digital Media Partner), and the CDA and Metropolitan City Islamabad (Event Partners).