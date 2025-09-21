CM Sarfraz Bugti condemns killing of Ziarat Assistant Commissioner

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has strongly condemned the brutal killings of Ziarat Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Afzal, calling the act cowardly and inhumane.

In a statement, he expressed deep sorrow and stated that no words could adequately convey the gravity of the tragedy.

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti paid tribute to Muhammad Afzal, describing him as a dedicated, honest, and capable officer who served the province with unwavering commitment.

He emphasized that Afzal’s sacrifice in the line of duty would be remembered with honor and gratitude.

“The blood of our martyrs will not be shed in vain,” Sarfraz Bugti declared. “Those who target innocent lives and disrupt peace will face justice.”

He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, assuring them of the provincial government’s full support during this difficult time.

Sarfraz Bugti reaffirmed that the sacrifices of martyrs like Muhammad Afzal and his son are a beacon of courage and serve as a guiding light in Balochistan’s pursuit of peace and stability.