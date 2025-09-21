Open Menu

Revolutionary Steps Being Taken For Restoration Of Heritage, Tourism Facilities: Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2025 | 09:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Punjab Tourism Secretary Dr Ehsan Bhutta has said that revolutionary steps are being taken for restoration of heritage and ensuring tourism facilities as per the direction of Punjab CM.

He said this while visiting Lahore's historical heritage and tourism projects on Sunday.

Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab MD and officials of Archaeology department accompanied the secretary.

Restoration of St Andrew Presbyterian Church was reviewed.

The secretary directed the authorities to restore the Church in it's real form.

Detailed briefing was given to the secretary on restoration of 'Summit Minar' located at Assembly Chowk.

Punjab Archaeology department for the first time would complete restoration work of 'Summit Minar' after 1947.

The design had been completed as per the direction of Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and it was expected that work on the project would start soon.

Restoration of roof, floor, tile, fresco and 'Kash Karai' ongoing at 'Sher Singh Baradari' and 'Samadhi'.

Dr Ehsan Bhutta emphasized on using lime 'Kankar' for restoration of Sikh heritage.

The Lahore Waste Management Company had been directed to ensure continuous removal of garbage.

