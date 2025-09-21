Ushe Karate competition held in Quetta’s Alamdar Road

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) A magnificent and exciting competition was held between two Ushe Karate teams at the Karate Complex established on Alamdar Road.

The competition was held at Taj Complex Quetta, in which the youth of the city participated in full force and demonstrated their karate skills.

The special guest of the event was Haji Naseer Lehri, in-charge of SSGC Smanguli Zone Quetta, while other distinguished guests included well-known social figures Amir Chengzi, Raza Jafri and Abdullah Lehri.

Addressing the event, Haji Naseer Lehri said that he was feeling happy to participate in today’s event saying that the youth should take full part in sports, as they are not only beneficial for physical health but also promote qualities like discipline, hard work and teamwork.

He further said that the promotion of sports activities in a city like Quetta is commendable, and through sports like Ushe Karate, the youth could devote their energies to positive activities.

He also congratulated the administration of the Karate Complex and appreciated their efforts.

On this occasion, Mubarak Shah also addressed the participants and said that promoting sports is the need of the hour to keep the youth away from negative activities.

Finally, the chief guest also distributed certificates and prizes among the players who showed outstanding performance.