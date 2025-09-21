Open Menu

Pakistan's HC Presents Letters Of Credence To President Of Ghana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Pakistan's HC presents letters of credence to President of Ghana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Pakistan's High Commissioner to Ghana Najeeb Durrani presented his letters of credence to the President of the Republic of Ghana John Mahama on 19 September, and discussed with him the strengthening of bilateral relations in various fields.

The President of Ghana desired that Pakistani companies should set up businesses in Ghana especially in the manufacturing sector. He said that he intends to send a high level defence delegation to Pakistan for cooperation in the defence and counterterrorism fields.

A Pakistani Rice Road Show was also organised in the Capital, Accra, recently which was participated by leading Pakistani rice exporters and Ghanian importers. A number of Pakistani businesses have desired to set up businesses in Ghana since the arrival of Durrani in Ghana.

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's McNulty powers to second i ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's McNulty powers to second in Tour de Luxembourg time tria ..

1 hour ago
 Khalifa Fund to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs during ..

Khalifa Fund to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs during first six months of 'The Emir ..

1 hour ago
 UAE signs MoUs with Seychelles, Uganda on auditing ..

UAE signs MoUs with Seychelles, Uganda on auditing, oversight

1 hour ago
 Minister of Economy: UAE seeks to increase number ..

Minister of Economy: UAE seeks to increase number of startups to more than two m ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Economy & Tourism announces details of ..

Ministry of Economy & Tourism announces details of ‘The Emirates: The Startup ..

2 hours ago
 Great Wall Marathon of Huairou 2025 sets new recor ..

Great Wall Marathon of Huairou 2025 sets new records

2 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 80th se ..

Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 80th session of UN General Assembly i ..

2 hours ago
 Canada recognises State of Palestine

Canada recognises State of Palestine

2 hours ago
 UK formally recognises Palestinian state

UK formally recognises Palestinian state

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises confere ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises conference to mark century of Arabic ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum convenes 1,000 k ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum convenes 1,000 key government, private sector ..

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: India opt to bowl first against Pak ..

Asia Cup 2025: India opt to bowl first against Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan