Open Menu

Kotri Barrage Remains In Medium Flood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Kotri Barrage remains in medium flood

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) The Kotri barrage, the last irrigation structure on the Indus river before it meets the sea, continued to remain in medium flood on Sunday with the irrigation authorities recording 360,752 cusecs in its upstream.

According to details, the barrage released 336,197 cusecs downstream towards the Arabian sea.

The officials informed that around 24,000 cusecs water was being released in K B Feeder, Old Phuleli, New Phuleli and Akram canals.

Dozens of villages located on the riverbed in Hyderabad were voluntarily evacuated by the residents, a majority of whom shifted themselves to makeshift tents along the embankments.

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's McNulty powers to second i ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's McNulty powers to second in Tour de Luxembourg time tria ..

1 hour ago
 Khalifa Fund to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs during ..

Khalifa Fund to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs during first six months of 'The Emir ..

1 hour ago
 UAE signs MoUs with Seychelles, Uganda on auditing ..

UAE signs MoUs with Seychelles, Uganda on auditing, oversight

1 hour ago
 Minister of Economy: UAE seeks to increase number ..

Minister of Economy: UAE seeks to increase number of startups to more than two m ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Economy & Tourism announces details of ..

Ministry of Economy & Tourism announces details of ‘The Emirates: The Startup ..

2 hours ago
 Great Wall Marathon of Huairou 2025 sets new recor ..

Great Wall Marathon of Huairou 2025 sets new records

2 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 80th se ..

Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 80th session of UN General Assembly i ..

2 hours ago
 Canada recognises State of Palestine

Canada recognises State of Palestine

2 hours ago
 UK formally recognises Palestinian state

UK formally recognises Palestinian state

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises confere ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises conference to mark century of Arabic ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum convenes 1,000 k ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum convenes 1,000 key government, private sector ..

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: India opt to bowl first against Pak ..

Asia Cup 2025: India opt to bowl first against Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan