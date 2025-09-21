Kotri Barrage Remains In Medium Flood
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2025 | 09:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) The Kotri barrage, the last irrigation structure on the Indus river before it meets the sea, continued to remain in medium flood on Sunday with the irrigation authorities recording 360,752 cusecs in its upstream.
According to details, the barrage released 336,197 cusecs downstream towards the Arabian sea.
The officials informed that around 24,000 cusecs water was being released in K B Feeder, Old Phuleli, New Phuleli and Akram canals.
Dozens of villages located on the riverbed in Hyderabad were voluntarily evacuated by the residents, a majority of whom shifted themselves to makeshift tents along the embankments.
