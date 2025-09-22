3-day commemorations of Baba Guru Nanak’s death anniversary conclude at Kartarpur Sahib

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The three-day commemorations of the death anniversary of the great Sikh spiritual leader, Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, concluded with devotion and reverence at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on Monday.

More than 3,000 Sikh pilgrims from across Pakistan and abroad participated in the rituals, paid homage at sacred sites, and joined in Nagar Kirtan, collective prayers, and concluding ceremonies.

Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs and President of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, attended the closing ceremony, where he also planted a sapling during a symbolic plantation drive.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Pakistan is the land of Baba Guru Nanak’s teachings of peace, humanity, and brotherhood, while Kartarpur Sahib serves as a spiritual center for Sikhs worldwide. He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring religious freedom for all minorities and promoting interfaith harmony.

Members of PSGPC, Head Granthi, and a large number of Sikh devotees also attended the concluding ceremony.