Open Menu

3-day Commemorations Of Baba Guru Nanak’s Death Anniversary Conclude At Kartarpur Sahib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 07:00 PM

3-day commemorations of Baba Guru Nanak’s death anniversary conclude at Kartarpur Sahib

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The three-day commemorations of the death anniversary of the great Sikh spiritual leader, Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, concluded with devotion and reverence at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on Monday.

More than 3,000 Sikh pilgrims from across Pakistan and abroad participated in the rituals, paid homage at sacred sites, and joined in Nagar Kirtan, collective prayers, and concluding ceremonies.

Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs and President of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, attended the closing ceremony, where he also planted a sapling during a symbolic plantation drive.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Pakistan is the land of Baba Guru Nanak’s teachings of peace, humanity, and brotherhood, while Kartarpur Sahib serves as a spiritual center for Sikhs worldwide. He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring religious freedom for all minorities and promoting interfaith harmony.

Members of PSGPC, Head Granthi, and a large number of Sikh devotees also attended the concluding ceremony.

Recent Stories

UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over ..

UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over 60,000 participants in Abu Dh ..

1 hour ago
 ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering ..

ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering investors access to pioneers i ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF

2 hours ago
 US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officer ..

US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officers

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Arab Parliament Speaker

Fujairah Ruler receives Arab Parliament Speaker

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chambers explores trade, investment opportun ..

Dubai Chambers explores trade, investment opportunities with North Macedonia

3 hours ago
Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zam ..

Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal

3 hours ago
 Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s kille ..

Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..

3 hours ago
 UAE to bring together global maritime leaders at W ..

UAE to bring together global maritime leaders at World Maritime Day Parallel Eve ..

4 hours ago
 Ru’ya Careers 2025 kicks-off tomorrow

Ru’ya Careers 2025 kicks-off tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Re ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..

4 hours ago
 Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.5 ..

Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan