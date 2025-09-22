CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Chiniot police organized an awareness seminar on women's safety at BASICS College Chiniot, following the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed.

The seminar aimed to educate students about the safety measures and services provided by the police to prevent violence against women.

Sub-Inspector Shamaila, in-charge of the Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell, made the students aware of police services for women's protection.

The students were informed about harassment, its types, and measures to prevent it. They were also introduced to the Women Safety App, Anti-Women Harassment Cell, and other services.

Abdullah Ahmed emphasized that incidents of domestic violence, harassment, and abuse against women will not be tolerated.

He assured that all necessary steps are being taken to prevent such incidents and ensure women's safety. Women are encouraged to approach the Anti-Women Harassment Cell or police station without fear in case of any kind of harassment.

The seminar included an awareness walk, where students held placards promoting women's safety.

Awareness pamphlets were distributed among the students, and their questions were answered by the police officials. The event aimed to instill a sense of security among the students and promote a culture of safety and respect for women.

