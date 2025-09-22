Open Menu

Awareness Seminar On Women's Safety In Chiniot

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Awareness seminar on women's safety in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Chiniot police organized an awareness seminar on women's safety at BASICS College Chiniot, following the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed.

The seminar aimed to educate students about the safety measures and services provided by the police to prevent violence against women.

Sub-Inspector Shamaila, in-charge of the Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell, made the students aware of police services for women's protection.

The students were informed about harassment, its types, and measures to prevent it. They were also introduced to the Women Safety App, Anti-Women Harassment Cell, and other services.

Abdullah Ahmed emphasized that incidents of domestic violence, harassment, and abuse against women will not be tolerated.

He assured that all necessary steps are being taken to prevent such incidents and ensure women's safety. Women are encouraged to approach the Anti-Women Harassment Cell or police station without fear in case of any kind of harassment.

The seminar included an awareness walk, where students held placards promoting women's safety.

Awareness pamphlets were distributed among the students, and their questions were answered by the police officials. The event aimed to instill a sense of security among the students and promote a culture of safety and respect for women.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over ..

UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over 60,000 participants in Abu Dh ..

1 hour ago
 ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering ..

ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering investors access to pioneers i ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF

2 hours ago
 US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officer ..

US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officers

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Arab Parliament Speaker

Fujairah Ruler receives Arab Parliament Speaker

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chambers explores trade, investment opportun ..

Dubai Chambers explores trade, investment opportunities with North Macedonia

3 hours ago
Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zam ..

Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal

3 hours ago
 Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s kille ..

Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..

4 hours ago
 UAE to bring together global maritime leaders at W ..

UAE to bring together global maritime leaders at World Maritime Day Parallel Eve ..

4 hours ago
 Ru’ya Careers 2025 kicks-off tomorrow

Ru’ya Careers 2025 kicks-off tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Re ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..

5 hours ago
 Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.5 ..

Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan