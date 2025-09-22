Awareness Seminar On Women's Safety In Chiniot
Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2025 | 07:10 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Chiniot police organized an awareness seminar on women's safety at BASICS College Chiniot, following the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed.
The seminar aimed to educate students about the safety measures and services provided by the police to prevent violence against women.
Sub-Inspector Shamaila, in-charge of the Anti-Women Harassment and Violence Cell, made the students aware of police services for women's protection.
The students were informed about harassment, its types, and measures to prevent it. They were also introduced to the Women Safety App, Anti-Women Harassment Cell, and other services.
Abdullah Ahmed emphasized that incidents of domestic violence, harassment, and abuse against women will not be tolerated.
He assured that all necessary steps are being taken to prevent such incidents and ensure women's safety. Women are encouraged to approach the Anti-Women Harassment Cell or police station without fear in case of any kind of harassment.
The seminar included an awareness walk, where students held placards promoting women's safety.
Awareness pamphlets were distributed among the students, and their questions were answered by the police officials. The event aimed to instill a sense of security among the students and promote a culture of safety and respect for women.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over 60,000 participants in Abu Dh ..
ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering investors access to pioneers i ..
Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF
US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officers
Fujairah Ruler receives Arab Parliament Speaker
Dubai Chambers explores trade, investment opportunities with North Macedonia
Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal
Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..
UAE to bring together global maritime leaders at World Maritime Day Parallel Eve ..
Ru’ya Careers 2025 kicks-off tomorrow
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Multi-storey parking plaza, food court to be built in Faisalabad2 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate inaugurates development Projects in Balochistan for public welfare2 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting on transfer policy, regionalisation in education institutions3 minutes ago
-
Modern technology being used for fast service delivery: FDA DG3 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar on women's safety in Chiniot3 minutes ago
-
DC Battagram imposes section 144 to curb illegal logging3 minutes ago
-
Ruet body to sight moon of Rabi-us-Sani on Tuesday3 minutes ago
-
FCCI president meets commissioner3 minutes ago
-
MUSLIM Institute hosts int'l conference "Pakistan-Uzbekistan Shared Cultural History"3 minutes ago
-
Seminar held to highlight importance of HPV vaccination for cervical cancer prevention12 minutes ago
-
3-day commemorations of Baba Guru Nanak’s death anniversary conclude at Kartarpur Sahib12 minutes ago
-
Chairmen of standing committees authorized to take suo moto notices: Speaker12 minutes ago