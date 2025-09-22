FCCI President Meets Commissioner
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 07:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara called on the newly appointed Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar at his office.
During the meeting, Bharara assured the Commissioner of full support from the business community and extended an invitation to visit the FCCI for direct interaction with industrialists and traders.
FCCI Senior Vice President Qaisar Shams Gucha was also present on the occasion.
