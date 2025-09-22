Chairmen Of Standing Committees Authorized To Take Suo Moto Notices: Speaker
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 07:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati, here Monday clarified that under the new rules and regulations, chairpersons of standing committees have been given the authority to take suo motu notice of issues.
He stated that in operations against encroachments where hotels or houses have been demolished, those who issued the No Objection Certificates for such buildings are the bigger culprits, and action should also be taken against them.
Such matters should be brought before the standing committee. The Speaker directed the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Local Government to take notice of the issue and initiate action against those who issued the NOCs.
During the provincial assembly session, Provincial Housing Minister Dr. Amjad Ali stated that after the floods, the Chief Secretary visited Swat and issued instructions to review buildings affected by encroachments and take action against them.
A press release from the Swat Deputy Commissioner claimed that the operation against encroachments was conducted under a Peshawar High Court ruling.
The provincial government respects judicial decisions; however, it would have been better if the government and relevant departments had been taken into confidence before the operation.
Swat and Hazara divisions are tourist areas where the local economy depends on tourism. Currently, hotels in Swat and Kalam are lying empty. Five hotels and one petrol pump were demolished during the operation. If it was a matter of building violations, then why were government representatives not consulted beforehand? The Standing Committee should take suo motu notice of this. If the NOCs for these hotels were issued in exchange for bribes, then those officers should be severely punished.
The Speaker further stated that those government officials who issued the NOCs must be held accountable and punished. He directed the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Local Government to take notice of it.
Recent Stories
UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over 60,000 participants in Abu Dh ..
ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering investors access to pioneers i ..
Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF
US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officers
Fujairah Ruler receives Arab Parliament Speaker
Dubai Chambers explores trade, investment opportunities with North Macedonia
Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal
Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..
UAE to bring together global maritime leaders at World Maritime Day Parallel Eve ..
Ru’ya Careers 2025 kicks-off tomorrow
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar held to highlight importance of HPV vaccination for cervical cancer prevention1 minute ago
-
3-day commemorations of Baba Guru Nanak’s death anniversary conclude at Kartarpur Sahib1 minute ago
-
Chairmen of standing committees authorized to take suo moto notices: Speaker1 minute ago
-
Senate sub-committee clears university bill, ties approval to HEC compliance1 minute ago
-
PM felicitates KSA leadership, people on National Day1 minute ago
-
Timely emergency services must be ensured: DC Abbottabad1 minute ago
-
Campaign against bullying concludes at UAF1 minute ago
-
WASA launches dengue awareness campaign2 minutes ago
-
Need stressed to prioritize healthcare, education sectors as non-commercial2 minutes ago
-
Govt spending billions of rupees to improve education quality in Balochistan: DC Loralai12 minutes ago
-
IHC unhappy with lawyer in case against SECP22 minutes ago
-
Health Minister vaccinates daughter live to counter myths22 minutes ago