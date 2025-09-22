- Home
Deputy Chairman Senate Inaugurates Development Projects In Balochistan For Public Welfare
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 07:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan, has reaffirmed his commitment to prioritizing the development and prosperity of underprivileged areas of Balochistan, declaring public welfare as the central focus of his political mission.
He emphasized that a stronger, more prosperous Balochistan is essential for the overall progress of Pakistan.In line with this vision, Syedal Khan inaugurated multiple development projects in Quetta and its surrounding areas.
These projects, funded through the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), aim to provide essential civic facilities, generate employment opportunities, and improve the region’s urban infrastructure.
Among the inaugurated projects are the installation of new sewerage lines, construction of paved roads, and the provision of four tube wells in Nawakilli, Al-Khair Town, Killi Gul Muhammad, and nearby localities.
Additionally, clean drinking water supply schemes and other public service initiatives has been launched in Kuchlak and adjoining villages to address long-standing community needs.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Syedal Khan underscored that the Pakistan Muslim League remains dedicated to national development and has always given priority to Balochistan in this journey.
“The development of Balochistan is, in fact, the development of Pakistan,” he remarked, adding that the government’s focus is to ensure access to safe drinking water, durable roads, an improved sewerage system, and other facilities to ease the daily lives of citizens.
He further pledged that all available resources will be utilized to resolve the problems faced by the people of Balochistan. More welfare and development projects, he assured, will be launched in the near future to continue the momentum of progress in the province.
Concluding his address, the Deputy Chairman Senate prayed for the prosperity of Pakistan and especially for Balochistan, expressing hope that with sustained efforts, future generations will inherit a brighter and more prosperous nation.
