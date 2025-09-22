Multi-storey Parking Plaza, Food Court To Be Built In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 07:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) To address the long-standing parking problems in the city, the district administration has decided to begin construction of a multi-storey parking plaza on a war footing. A food court and a food street are also planned to provide citizens with quality dining options under one roof.
These decisions were taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar on Monday. Deputy Commissioner Capt. (Retd) Nadeem Nasir briefed the participants on the construction plans for the parking plaza and food courts in the city.
He informed the meeting that the state-of-the-art parking plaza is already under construction at the site of the old Mayor House, located just outside Chiniot Bazaar. The project will cover a total area of 493,000 square feet and will consist of nine floors.
The basement and lower basement will be designated for motorcycle parking. The lower ground and first floors will serve commercial purposes, featuring 215 shops in total.
The remaining five floors will be used for car parking, while a food court is planned on the rooftop to offer a variety of food options to visitors.
The project is being developed with financial collaboration from the District Council and the Municipal Corporation, Faisalabad.
Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar noted that the parking plaza will significantly ease congestion in the eight bazaars surrounding Clock Tower Chowk, a key commercial hub in the city.
In addition, a new food street will be constructed in the Old Lady Park area. The establishment of the food street is expected to provide citizens with access to quality traditional and modern food, while also generating employment opportunities for thousands of people.
Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Aamir Raza, Additional Commissioner (Consolidation) Asif Chauhan, and other senior officials were also present at the meeting.
