Ruet Body To Sight Moon Of Rabi-us-Sani On Tuesday
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Islamabad will hold its meeting on Tuesday to sight the moon of Rabi-us-Sani 1447 Hijri.
According to the Ministry’s Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting to be held in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.
However, the other members of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will join the meetings of their respective provincial/ district Ruet-e-Hilal committees.
The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman will announce the decision of moon sighting or otherwise subsequently on the basis of information received to his end.
Recent Stories
UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over 60,000 participants in Abu Dh ..
ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering investors access to pioneers i ..
Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF
US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officers
Fujairah Ruler receives Arab Parliament Speaker
Dubai Chambers explores trade, investment opportunities with North Macedonia
Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal
Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..
UAE to bring together global maritime leaders at World Maritime Day Parallel Eve ..
Ru’ya Careers 2025 kicks-off tomorrow
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Multi-storey parking plaza, food court to be built in Faisalabad4 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate inaugurates development Projects in Balochistan for public welfare4 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting on transfer policy, regionalisation in education institutions4 minutes ago
-
Modern technology being used for fast service delivery: FDA DG4 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar on women's safety in Chiniot4 minutes ago
-
DC Battagram imposes section 144 to curb illegal logging4 minutes ago
-
Ruet body to sight moon of Rabi-us-Sani on Tuesday4 minutes ago
-
FCCI president meets commissioner4 minutes ago
-
MUSLIM Institute hosts int'l conference "Pakistan-Uzbekistan Shared Cultural History"4 minutes ago
-
Seminar held to highlight importance of HPV vaccination for cervical cancer prevention14 minutes ago
-
3-day commemorations of Baba Guru Nanak’s death anniversary conclude at Kartarpur Sahib14 minutes ago
-
Chairmen of standing committees authorized to take suo moto notices: Speaker14 minutes ago