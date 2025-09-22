Ruet body to sight moon of Rabi-us-Sani on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Islamabad will hold its meeting on Tuesday to sight the moon of Rabi-us-Sani 1447 Hijri.

According to the Ministry’s Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting to be held in the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

However, the other members of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will join the meetings of their respective provincial/ district Ruet-e-Hilal committees.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman will announce the decision of moon sighting or otherwise subsequently on the basis of information received to his end.