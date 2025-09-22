(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) MUSLIM Institute, in collaboration with the Embassy of Uzbekistan, organized an international conference titled “Pakistan-Uzbekistan Shared Cultural History” on Monday to highlight the rich historical and cultural ties between the two nations.

The event underscored the significance of preserving cultural heritage in both of the countries and emphasized the need for enhanced cooperation between Central Asia and rest of the world.

The speakers remarked that the relationship between Pakistan and Uzbekistan was not just diplomatic or political, but was rooted in their old civilizations, intellectual exchange, and a shared Sufi traditions.

They noted that Pakistan's existence can be traced back to the day when Qutb-ud-Din Aibak founded the state in the subcontinent Lodi Empire and after that Mughal Empire was established, with its intellectual and cultural foundations deeply intertwined with Afghan and Turkish history.

Distinguished speakers included Sultan Muhammad Ali-Founder of the MUSLIM Institute; Sardar Masood Khan-former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir; General (Retd.) Ehsanul Haq-former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee; Dr. Azmat Ziyo-Member of the Senate of Uzbekistan and Director of the Institute of History and Sciences; Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali-Chairman of the MUSLIM Institute; Ali Shir Takhtiyav-Ambassador of Uzbekistan; Major General (Retd.) Khalid Amir Jafari-President of the Center for South Asia and International Studies; Former Deputy Ambassador Sarfraz Ahmed Supra; Dr. Zafar Nawaz Jaspal-Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at QAU; Dr.

Uzma Siraj-Director at NACTA; Dr. Odil Zaripov-Scientific Security Officer at the Institute of History and Sciences, Uzbekistan; Botir Yuldashev-Research Fellow at the Institute of History and Sciences; and Dr. Saira Alvi and Dr. Shujahat Hashmi-the moderators.

The speakers observed that the cultural traditions of the subcontinent have deep roots with the Central Asian countries.

The speakers urged Central Asia as whole; to come together and make joint efforts to preserve its rich cultural heritage.

The speakers emphasized that Pakistan and Uzbekistan have many joint ventures in different areas like defense, agriculture, student-faculty exchange programs etc. The cultural partnership between the two nations extends to the defense sector by naming its missiles such as Babur, Ghori, and Ghaznavi.

Pakistan has trained Uzbekistani pilots and should also consider supplying JF-17 aircraft to Uzbekistan, they added.

The relationship between Pakistan and Uzbekistan is extending to public diplomacy, educational collaboration, and tourism promotion.

In conclusion, the speakers stressed the importance of preserving historical manuscripts, undertaking translation projects, and organizing joint cultural events to bring the people of both nations closer.

The seminar also featured a question-and-answer session, and the speakers were presented with commemorative plaques.

Researchers and experts from various universities and think tanks across the country were also in present.