Modern Technology Being Used For Fast Service Delivery: FDA DG

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 07:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has announced that modern technology has been installed at the FDA office to enhance service delivery and provide immediate relief to applicants.

He shared these remarks while addressing public concerns under the open-door policy at his office on Monday. Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, Director IT Yasir Ijaz Chatha, and other senior officers were also present.

The Director General personally listened to the complaints of citizens and directed the relevant officers to resolve issues without delay.

In several cases, he summoned the concerned staff along with official records and provided on-the-spot relief after reviewing the documents.

He warned that staff members who fail to address public grievances promptly will be held strictly accountable. He also emphasized that no application or file should remain pending without valid reason.

Muhammad Asif Chaudhry reaffirmed the FDA’s commitment to transparency, efficiency, and citizen facilitation, stating that the use of modern technology would significantly accelerate administrative processes and improve public trust.

