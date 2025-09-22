Modern Technology Being Used For Fast Service Delivery: FDA DG
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 07:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has announced that modern technology has been installed at the FDA office to enhance service delivery and provide immediate relief to applicants.
He shared these remarks while addressing public concerns under the open-door policy at his office on Monday. Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, Director IT Yasir Ijaz Chatha, and other senior officers were also present.
The Director General personally listened to the complaints of citizens and directed the relevant officers to resolve issues without delay.
In several cases, he summoned the concerned staff along with official records and provided on-the-spot relief after reviewing the documents.
He warned that staff members who fail to address public grievances promptly will be held strictly accountable. He also emphasized that no application or file should remain pending without valid reason.
Muhammad Asif Chaudhry reaffirmed the FDA’s commitment to transparency, efficiency, and citizen facilitation, stating that the use of modern technology would significantly accelerate administrative processes and improve public trust.
Recent Stories
UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over 60,000 participants in Abu Dh ..
ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering investors access to pioneers i ..
Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF
US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officers
Fujairah Ruler receives Arab Parliament Speaker
Dubai Chambers explores trade, investment opportunities with North Macedonia
Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal
Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..
UAE to bring together global maritime leaders at World Maritime Day Parallel Eve ..
Ru’ya Careers 2025 kicks-off tomorrow
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Multi-storey parking plaza, food court to be built in Faisalabad4 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate inaugurates development Projects in Balochistan for public welfare4 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting on transfer policy, regionalisation in education institutions4 minutes ago
-
Modern technology being used for fast service delivery: FDA DG4 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar on women's safety in Chiniot4 minutes ago
-
DC Battagram imposes section 144 to curb illegal logging4 minutes ago
-
Ruet body to sight moon of Rabi-us-Sani on Tuesday4 minutes ago
-
FCCI president meets commissioner4 minutes ago
-
MUSLIM Institute hosts int'l conference "Pakistan-Uzbekistan Shared Cultural History"4 minutes ago
-
Seminar held to highlight importance of HPV vaccination for cervical cancer prevention14 minutes ago
-
3-day commemorations of Baba Guru Nanak’s death anniversary conclude at Kartarpur Sahib14 minutes ago
-
Chairmen of standing committees authorized to take suo moto notices: Speaker14 minutes ago