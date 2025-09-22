Seminar Held To Highlight Importance Of HPV Vaccination For Cervical Cancer Prevention
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The district administration of Sargodha organized an awareness seminar at Government Comprehensive (Jamia) Girls High school to highlight the importance of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine in preventing cervical cancer among young girls.
The event was chaired by Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Shireen Gill, while Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr. Sarah Safdar attended as the chief guest. Female teachers from various government schools also participated in the session.
During the seminar, health experts informed attendees that cervical cancer is a serious and potentially life-threatening disease, and the most effective way to prevent it is through timely HPV vaccination.
In her address, Dr. Sarah Safdar described the HPV vaccine as a milestone in safeguarding the health of adolescent girls. She emphasized that while cervical cancer is treatable, prevention through vaccination remains the most effective protection.
She also noted that health department teams are actively visiting homes and educational institutions to raise awareness and administer vaccines to eligible girls.
Assistant Commissioner Shireen Gill reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to supporting public health initiatives. “Our top priority is to create awareness so that no girl becomes a victim of this disease,” she stated. “Parents and teachers must play their part in ensuring that girls receive the vaccine to help build a healthier society.”
Other speakers echoed the message, stressing that the HPV vaccine can protect future generations from a preventable disease. They appealed to parents, teachers, and community leaders to fully cooperate with the district administration and health department to make the vaccination campaign a success.
