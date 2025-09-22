DC Battagram Imposes Section 144 To Curb Illegal Logging
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 07:10 PM
BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Battagram, Ishtiaq Ahmad on Monday, has enforced Section 144 across the district to stop illegal tree cutting and protect forests.
The order also bans the use of unauthorized chainsaws and sawmills, with strict legal action directed against violators.
Officials said illegal deforestation is rapidly depleting forest cover, endangering wildlife habitats, disturbing ecological balance, and posing serious environmental threats.
The district administration stressed that the move is vital to preserve natural forests, maintain biodiversity, and ensure a green and healthy environment for future generations.
