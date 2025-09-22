Open Menu

DC Battagram Imposes Section 144 To Curb Illegal Logging

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 07:10 PM

DC Battagram imposes section 144 to curb illegal logging

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Battagram, Ishtiaq Ahmad on Monday, has enforced Section 144 across the district to stop illegal tree cutting and protect forests.

The order also bans the use of unauthorized chainsaws and sawmills, with strict legal action directed against violators.

Officials said illegal deforestation is rapidly depleting forest cover, endangering wildlife habitats, disturbing ecological balance, and posing serious environmental threats.

The district administration stressed that the move is vital to preserve natural forests, maintain biodiversity, and ensure a green and healthy environment for future generations.

Recent Stories

UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over ..

UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over 60,000 participants in Abu Dh ..

1 hour ago
 ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering ..

ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering investors access to pioneers i ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF

2 hours ago
 US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officer ..

US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officers

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Arab Parliament Speaker

Fujairah Ruler receives Arab Parliament Speaker

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chambers explores trade, investment opportun ..

Dubai Chambers explores trade, investment opportunities with North Macedonia

3 hours ago
Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zam ..

Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal

3 hours ago
 Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s kille ..

Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..

4 hours ago
 UAE to bring together global maritime leaders at W ..

UAE to bring together global maritime leaders at World Maritime Day Parallel Eve ..

4 hours ago
 Ru’ya Careers 2025 kicks-off tomorrow

Ru’ya Careers 2025 kicks-off tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Re ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..

5 hours ago
 Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.5 ..

Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan