3-day Faculty Development Workshop Begins At UO

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2023 | 08:14 PM

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ):A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the University of Okara's (UO) Department of Media & Communication Studies and the Centre of Media & Communication Studies, University of Gujrat (UOG) under which both institutions will be holding the Faculty Development Training Workshops as part of the project titled 'US-Pakistan University Partnerships Grants Program 2020-2023.' In this regard, the first phase of training commenced at the UO on Tuesday.

The resource persons for this phase include Prof Dr Zahid Yousaf, Project Lead and Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities, UOG, Prof Dr Savera Shami, Chairperson Department of Digital Media, PU, Dr Ayesha Ashfaq, Chairperson Department of Development Communication, PU, Dr Arshad Ali, Associate Professor at UOG and Ayesha Kamal and Shahzad Ahmad from Department of Fine Arts, UOG.

These trainers will deliver interactive lectures on various key areas of teaching including using technology for effective teaching, digital safety, modern advertising techniques, modern teaching methods in social sciences, writing and editing and curriculum development.

