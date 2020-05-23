UrduPoint.com
3 Drowned In Nullah; Bodies Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 01:50 AM

3 drowned in nullah; bodies recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :At least, three youngsters were drowned in the nullah near Rawat Chamber of Commerce Road on Friday, said Rescue 1122.

According to Rescue spokesman, Hamza, 18, Rajab Ali, 17 and Ahsan, 17 were bathing in the nullah with their colleagues.

Later, their bodies were fished out by Rescue divers after one and half hour drowning emergency operation and they were handed over to the heirs, he added

