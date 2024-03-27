Open Menu

3 Injured In Cylinder Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 06:10 PM

3 injured in cylinder blast

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Three people including a fridge mechanic sustained multiple injuries due to a cylinder blast in the area of Bachiana police station.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that fridge mechanic Rafiq Mughal was busy in decanting gas in a fridge at his shop situated at Niya Bazaar Bachiana when gas cylinder blew up.

As a result, Rafiq Mughal, Hasnain and Tariq received serious injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to a hospital after providing them first aid, he added.

